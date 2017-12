Dec 6 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd:

* CALFRAC ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* SAYS ITS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS OF ABOUT $132 MILLION

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - IN ADDITION, ABOUT $7 MILLION REMAINING FROM CO‘S 2017 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: