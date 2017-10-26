FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calfrac says Q3 earnings per share C$0.06
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Calfrac says Q3 earnings per share C$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd-

* Calfrac announces third quarter results and update on 2017 capital program

* Q3 revenue C$448.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$387.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is announcing a further increase in its 2017 capital budget from $65.0 million to $95.0 million​

* Calfrac Well Services- ‍incremental capital expenditures to largely focus on maintenance capital for a larger fleet of equipment operating in North America​

* Calfrac Well Services- ‍for rest of 2017, sees further reactivations to occur in North America although pace of pricing gains is anticipated to slow​

* ‍Company plans to deploy an incremental Montney-focused fracturing fleet in Canada early in Q1 of 2018​

* : all figures in C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

