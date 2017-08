July 13 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp:

* Calgon Carbon Corp - "‍responds to recently approved amendment to 2004 international ballast water management convention implementation schedule"​

* Calgon Carbon Corp - "‍amendment expected to delay launch of IMO Retrofit market for ballast water treatment systems for two years"​

* Calgon Carbon Corp -"‍amendment not expected to impact U.S. coast guard regulation implementation schedule"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: