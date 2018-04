April 2 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd:

* CALIAN’S KEVIN FORD SUFFERS A TEMPORARY HEALTH SETBACK

* CEO FORD IS EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER WITH A TENTATIVE RETURN TO WORK DATE IN NEXT 4 TO 6 WEEKS

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND