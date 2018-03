March 20 (Reuters) - Calibre Mining Corp:

* CALIBRE MINING ANNOUNCES APPROVED WARRANT EXTENSION

* CALIBRE MINING - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TSX FOR EXTENSION OF EXPIRY DATE OF 26.6 MILLION COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS ISSUED ON APRIL 21, 2016​

* CALIBRE MINING CORP - ‍TSX VENTURE HAS APPROVED COMPANY'S REQUEST TO EXTEND EXPIRY DATE OF WARRANTS FROM APRIL 21, 2018 TO APRIL 21, 2019​