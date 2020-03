BRIEF-Calida: Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard To Become Chairman Of Board Of Directors

March 26 (Reuters) - CALIDA HOLDING AG:

* DUE TO COVID-19 DECIDED TO REFRAIN FROM ITS PREVIOUS FORECASTS FOR 2020

* GENERAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

* DECIDED, DUE TO THE EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION, TO ANTICIPATE AGM TO APRIL 17, 2020

* PROPOSES TO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* MARCO GADOLA WILL REMAIN ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS VICE-CHAIRMAN

* MARCO GADOLA WILL REMAIN ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS VICE-CHAIRMAN

* MARCO GADOLA DECIDED TO TRANSFER CHAIRMANSHIP OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE CURRENT VICE-PRESIDENT, HANS-KRISTIAN HOEJSGAARD