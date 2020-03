March 6 (Reuters) - CALIDA HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES INCREASED BY 1.7 PERCENT IN CURRENCY-ADJUSTED TERMS TO CHF 404.3 MILLION IN 2019.

* FY EBIT ROSE 9.0 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 23.6 MILLION, AND THE EBIT MARGIN IMPROVED FROM 5.3 PERCENT TO 5.8 PERCENT

* ON TRACK TO REACH OUTLOOK FOR EBIT MARGIN OF 8 PERCENT IN THE MEDIUM TERM Source text: bit.ly/2PRBnXf Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)