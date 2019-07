July 24 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG:

* H1 EBIT INCREASED COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS OF PRIOR YEAR BY 15.3 PERCENT TO CHF 6.3 MILLION

* EXCLUDING EFFECTS FROM APPLICATION OF IFRS 16, H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 10.3 PERCENT

* H1 NET SALES INCREASED TO CORRESPONDING PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD BY 4.0 PERCENT TO CHF 196.6 MILLION