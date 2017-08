July 26 (Reuters) - CALIDA HOLDING AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 18.3 PERCENT TO CHF 5.8 MILLION

* h1 Net Income Went Up by 70.8 Percent to Chf 5.9 Million

* h1 Net Sales Falling 1.9 Percent to Chf 175.6 Million

* IN H2, CALIDA GROUP’S FIGURES FOR SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT SHOULD REMAIN STABLE AT AROUND THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL Source text - bit.ly/2vHQhmT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)