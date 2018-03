March 9 (Reuters) - CALIDA HOLDING AG:

* ‍INCREASES STAKE IN LAFUMA​

* ‍HAS AGREED WITH JEAN-PIERRE MILLET TO ACQUIRE HIS STAKE IN LAFUMA AMOUNTING TO 7.6%​

* ‍PURCHASE INCREASES CALIDA GROUP'S STAKE IN LAFUMA TO 79.15%​