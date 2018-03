BRIEF-California Attorney General Becerra Calls On Facebook To Protect Users Data‍​

March 26 (Reuters) - California Attorney General:

* CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA‍​

* SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT

* LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY

* ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG