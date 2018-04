April 30 (Reuters) - California BanCorp:

* EARNINGS GREW 15% TO $1.9 MILLION, OR $0.30 PER SHARE, IN 1Q18, FUELED BY 10% GROWTH IN LOANS AND 20% GROWTH IN DEPOSITS YOY

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: