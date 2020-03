March 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* ATTORNEYS FOR CALIFORNIA’S ALAMEDA COUNTY AND CITY OF FREMONT DISCUSS HOW TO RESPOND TO TESLA FACTORY OPERATING DESPITE LOCKDOWN ORDER-FREMONT POLICE SPOKESWOMAN

* ‘THIS IS ALL VERY NEW AND THERE ARE A LOT OF MOVING PARTS’ - FREMONT POLICE SPOKESWOMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: