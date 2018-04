April 9 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp:

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION ACQUISITION CONSOLIDATES INTERESTS IN ELK HILLS FIELD

* CONSOLIDATING SOLE OWNERSHIP OF ELK HILLS FIELD, CRC PAID CASH OF $460 MILLION AND ISSUED 2.85 MILLION CRC COMMON SHARES TO CHEVRON

* DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON'S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD