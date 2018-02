BRIEF-California Resources Corp Announces New Midstream Joint Venture And Equity Investment

Feb 7 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp:

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW MIDSTREAM JOINT VENTURE AND EQUITY INVESTMENT

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP - ENTERED INTO A MIDSTREAM JOINT VENTURE WITH A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT, L.P

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP - UNDER A NEW LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT, CO WILL PURCHASE POWER AND GAS PROCESSING FROM JOINT VENTURE

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES -HAS OPTION TO REDEEM COMMON, PREFERRED EQUITY INTERESTS HELD BY ARES PORTFOLIO AT ANY POINT IN FIRST SEVEN&ONE-HALF YEARS OF JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: