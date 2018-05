BRIEF-California Resources Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.05

May 4 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $532.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO A RANGE OF $550 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* Q2 OF 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 131,000 TO 136,000 BOE PER DAY

* Q2 OF 2018 PRODUCTION FORECAST IS FLAT WITH Q1 OF 2018 PRODUCTION LEVELS

* CALIFORNIA RESOURCES - PRODUCTION FROM ELK HILLS ACQUIRED INTERESTS FOR Q2 OF 2018 PROJECTED AT APPROXIMATELY 11,600 BOE PER DAY

* IN Q3 OF 2018 EXPECTS ABOUT 12,000 BOE PER DAY CONTRIBUTION FROM ACQUIRED ELK HILLS INTERESTS

* PRODUCED 123,000 BOE PER DAY IN QUARTER, ABOVE MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE