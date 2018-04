April 26 (Reuters) - California Water Service Group:

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SJW GROUP FOR $68.25 PER SHARE IN CASH

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP - ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BILLION INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP - CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: