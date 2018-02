BRIEF-California Water Service Says CPUC Issued Proposed Decision Of Assigned Administrative Law Judge, Which Applies To Co, Units, Among Others

Feb 7 (Reuters) - California Water Service Group:

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE - ON FEB 6, CPUC ISSUED PROPOSED DECISION OF ASSIGNED ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE, WHICH APPLIES TO CO, UNITS, AMONG OTHERS

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE - CPUC‘S DECISION WAS IN RESPONSE TO 3 OTHER CLASS A WATER COS’ REQUEST TO SET COST OF CAPITAL FOR 2018 - 2020

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE SAYS CPUC‘S PROPOSED DECISION WOULD LOWER UNIT‘S AUTHORIZED RETURN ON EQUITY TO 8.22 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE - IF CPUC‘S DECISION IS ADOPTED, UNITS WILL BE NEED TO REDUCE RATES COLLECTED FROM CALIFORNIA CUSTOMERS BY ABOUT $13 MILLION

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE - REDUCTION IN REVENUE DUE TO CPUC'S DECISION WILL HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO'S NET INCOME, EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2E9LnY1] Further company coverage: