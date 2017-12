Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE SAYS ON DEC 20, UNIT ENTERED AN $85 MILLION SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH DOW CHEMICAL CO, SHELL OIL CO, CHEVRON U.S.A., AMONG OTHERS

* CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE SAYS SETTLEMENT'S PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REIMBURSE PORTION OF COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE UNIT'S REMEDIATION EFFORTS