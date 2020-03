BRIEF-Calisen To Temporarily Suspend All Non-Essential Installations And Field Services

March 25 (Reuters) - Calisen PLC:

* CALISEN PLC - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL NON-ESSENTIAL INSTALLATIONS AND FIELD SERVICES.

* CALISEN PLC - WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE FOR AN AVERAGE OF 100,000 METER INSTALLATIONS PER MONTH IN 2020

* CALISEN PLC - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2020 INSTALLATIONS AT THIS STAGE.

* CALISEN PLC - REDUCED SMART METER INSTALLATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN OUR TRADITIONAL METERS REMAINING ON WALL AND GENERATING REVENUE FOR LONGER

* CALISEN PLC - TRADING FOR YEAR-ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND FOR PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 2020 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CALISEN PLC - BELIEVES IMPACT FROM COVID-19 WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ITS LONGER-TERM PLANS FOR GROWTH IN METERING PORTFOLIO TO END OF 2024. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: