BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Expects To Delay Enrollment Of First Patient In Randomized Keapsake Trial Until Q3

April 14 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC - ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE TOP-LINE CANTATA RESULTS THIS YEAR, CO IS NARROWING TIMEFRAME TO Q4 OF 2020

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO DELAY ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN RANDOMIZED KEAPSAKE TRIAL UNTIL Q3 OF 2020

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC - PLANS TO PRESENT INTERIM DATA FROM RANDOMIZED KEAPSAKE TRIAL IN 2021

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS ENROLLMENT IN PFIZER CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH CDK4/6 INHIBITOR IBRANCE TO RESUME IN Q3 OF 2020

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO DELAY ENROLLMENT IN FIRST PATIENT FOR CB-280 ARGINASE INHIBITOR PROGRAM UNTIL Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: