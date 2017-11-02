FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Q3 operating loss per share $0.17
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Q3 operating loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Calithera biosciences reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $7.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calithera biosciences inc - ‍as of september 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $196.5 million​

* Calithera biosciences inc - qtrly ‍research and development expenses were $10.8 million compared with $6.3 million for same period in prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

