BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences Qtrly Net Loss From Operations $11.0 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $11.0 MILLION

* CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MILLION AT END OF 2018

* CALITHERA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS