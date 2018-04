April 10 (Reuters) - Calix Inc -

* CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE TIME-TO-MARKET FOR NEW CAPABILITIES ON AXOS PLATFORM

* CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM

* MULTI YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM