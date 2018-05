BRIEF-Calix Reports Q1 Gaap Loss Per Share Of $0.23

May 8 (Reuters) - Calix Inc:

* CALIX RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CALIX - Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $99.4 MILLION VERSUS $117.5 MILLION

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18, REVENUE VIEW $103.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP REVENUE $110 MILLION - $115 MILLION; SEES Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.10 - $0.05

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 TO INCOME OF $0.00

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06, REVENUE VIEW $117.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CALIX - EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017