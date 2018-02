BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.20

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, REFLECTING 20% SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND CASH GENERATION; AND PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 SALES $192 MILLION VERSUS $164 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES UP 18 TO 21 PERCENT

* PROJECTED FULL YEAR 2018 NET SALES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE 6% - 8% COMPARED TO 2017

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 8 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17, REVENUE VIEW $184.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $339.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS 2018 GROSS MARGIN WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 50 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN 2017

* SEES ‍FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.64 TO $0.70​ ON A GAAP BASIS

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.48 TO $0.52​ ON A GAAP BASIS