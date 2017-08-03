BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Company announces second quarter 2017 financial results including a 24% increase in net sales; Callaway increases full year net sales and earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45
* Callaway Golf Co sees full year 2017 GAAP net sales $980 million - $995 million
* Qtrly company’s net sales increased $59 million to $305 million
* Callaway Golf Co - Q2 2017 net sales of $305 million, a 24% increase compared to Q2 of 2016
* Callaway Golf Co sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.35 - $0.40
* Callaway Golf Co - majority of expected increase in net sales in second half of 2017 is anticipated to occur in Q3
* Callaway Golf Co - estimates its 2017 gross margin will improve 60 basis points from prior estimate
* Callaway golf co - estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will adversely affect projected 2017 net sales by approximately $12 million
* Callaway Golf Co - full year non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated $7 million ($0.05 per share) of non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses
* Callaway Golf Co - full year non-GAAP guidance does not include any effect from pending acquisition announced on August 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: