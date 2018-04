BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company reports Q1 EPS $0.65

April 26 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES RECORD NET SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES ROSE 31 PERCENT TO $403 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $1,170 - $1,185 MILLION, COMPARED TO PRIOR GUIDANCE OF $1,115 - $1,135 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $371.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES UP 20 TO 23 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: