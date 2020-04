BRIEF-Calliditas Provides Business Update In Context Of COVID-19

April 27 (Reuters) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB:

* CALLIDITAS PROVIDES A CORPORATE BUSINESS UPDATE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ONGOING CLINICAL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO NEFIGARD, COMPANY’S PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL IN IGA NEPHROPATHY (IGAN)

* OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON STUDY HAS BEEN VERY LIMITED TO DATE

* OUR ESTIMATED TIMELINE FOR A READ OUT OF PART A IN Q4 OF 2020 CURRENTLY REMAINS INTACT

* THERE ARE STILL UNCERTAINTIES WITH REGARD TO CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 AND ITS IMPLICATIONS, WHICH IS WHY CO WILL CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION AND SEEK TO PUT IN PLACE RELEVANT MITIGATING MEASURES WHERE NECESSARY OVER TIME

* CONFIRMS ITS CASH RUNWAY WELL INTO H2 2021, SIGNIFICANTLY BEYOND NEXT ANTICIPATED KEY CLINICAL MILESTONE, EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* AS OF TODAY, NO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19 TO KNOWLEDGE OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)