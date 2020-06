June 1 (Reuters) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB:

* CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS LAUNCHES US IPO ROADSHOW AND TARGETS A CAPITAL RAISE OF MUSD 75

* TARGET SIZE OF GLOBAL OFFERING IS MUSD 75 OF GROSS PROCEEDS PLUS A POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT OF 15 PERCENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)