April 16 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp:

* CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORP - UNDER TERMS OF NCIB, CALLIDUS MAY ACQUIRE UP TO 2.6 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORP - IS PLANNING TO ENTER INTO AN AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN