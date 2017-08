Aug 10 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp

* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017

* Callidus capital reports second quarter 2017 results

* Loss of $0.51 per share (diluted) for second-quarter 2017

* Continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: