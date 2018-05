May 15 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp:

* CALLIDUS CAPITAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* TOTAL REVENUE OF C$56.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 78% (C$24.7 MILLION) FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO PURSUE A PRIVATIZATION AND HAS NO MATERIAL FACTS OR CHANGES TO REPORT