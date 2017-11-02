BRIEF-Callidus Software reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc
* Q3 revenue $64.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.3 million
* Callidus Software Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Callidus Software Inc - for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects saas revenue to be between $52.4 million and $53.4 million
* Callidus Software Inc - for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects total revenue to be between $65.0 million and $66.0 million
* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2018, company expects saas revenue to be between $245.0 million and $251.0 million
* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2018 total revenue is expected to be between $296.0 million and $303.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $65.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 revenue view $293.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S