Dec 7 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* CALLON PETROLEUM APPOINTS JAMES ULM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CALLON PETROLEUM CO - AS OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF ULM‘S APPOINTMENT, CORRENE LOEFFLER, CURRENTLY INTERIM CFO, WILL RETAIN HER ROLE AS CALLON‘S TREASURER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)