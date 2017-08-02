BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company qtrly earnings per share $0.16

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.3 million

* Callon Petroleum - net daily production for three months ended June 30 grew approximately 65% to 22.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q3 2017 total production 23,000 BOE/D - 25,000 BOE/D

* Sees FY 2017 total production 22,500 BOE/D - 25,500 BOE/D

* Sees operational capital expenditures of $110 million - $130 million for Q3 and $350 million for full year 2017