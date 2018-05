May 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $127.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $119.2 MILLION

* INCREASED QTRLY PRODUCTION TO 26.6 MBOEPD (77% OIL), AN INCREASE OF 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $118.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: