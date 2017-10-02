BRIEF-Callon Petroleum revised FY17 production guidance to range of 22,000 to 23,000 BOE/D

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company provides updated production guidance

* Callon Petroleum Co - ‍revised production guidance range of 22,450 to 22,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOE/D”) for Q3 of 2017​

* Callon Petroleum Co - ‍company also revised its full-year 2017 production guidance to a range of 22,000 to 23,000 BOE/D​

* Callon Petroleum Co - ‍annualized production reduction of 200 BOE/D due to deferrals of non-operated activity, including about 650 BOE/D of impact in Q4

* Callon Petroleum Co- prior guidance of 77% oil production and estimates for expenses and operational capital expenditures for Q3 are unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: