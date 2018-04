April 6 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023

* THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MILLION TO $825 MILLION