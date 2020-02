Feb 13 (Reuters) - Calmark Sweden AB:

* NEO-GLUCOSE, NEO-LDH WILL RECEIVE THEIR CE CONFORMITY MARKINGS DURING Q2 AT EARLIEST, NOT DURING Q1 AS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED

* CE MARKING OF NEO-BILIRUBIN IS PROJECTED TO BE ACHIEVED DURING Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)