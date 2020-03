BRIEF-Calmark Comments On The Effects From COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Calmark Sweden AB:

* CALMARK COMMENTS ON THE EFFECTS FROM COVID-19 AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED TIMETABLE FOR CLINICAL TRIAL AT SÖDERSJUKHUSET

* UP UNTIL NOW, CALMARK’S DEVELOPMENT PROJECT HAS NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* WORK IS PROGRESSING AT BEST POSSIBLE PACE

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS TODAY HOW REPRIORITIZATIONS AND REORGANIZATIONS WILL AFFECT COMPANY AND STUDY

* AT PRESENT, IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 FOR COMPANY, BOTH WITH REGARD TO OUTBREAK ITSELF AND DECISIONS THAT FOLLOW IN ITS WAKE

* CALMARK’S LIQUIDITY IS ABUNDANT FOR TIME BEING THANKS TO DIRECTED RIGHTS ISSUE WHICH WAS CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER 2019

* TEMPORARY MODIFICATIONS MADE TO COMPANY'S SALES PROCESS MAY AFFECT PACE OF MARKET LAUNCH