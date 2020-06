June 25 (Reuters) - Calmark Sweden AB:

* CALMARK IS DEVELOPING A POC-TEST TO HELP ASSESS DISEASE SEVERITY FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

* CALMARK SWEDEN - TO PRIORITIZE DEVELOPMENT OF A DIAGNOSTIC POINT-OF-CARE TEST FOR LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE BIOMARKER AIMED AT ADULT PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* CALMARK SWEDEN - LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE BIOMARKER HAS BEEN SHOWN IN SEVERAL STUDIES TO BE HELPFUL IN DETERMINING PROGNOSIS IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: