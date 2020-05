May 26 (Reuters) - Calmark Sweden AB:

* CALMARK SIGNS DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH TRIOLAB REGARDING MORE MARKETS

* HAS TODAY ENTERED AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY TRIOLAB OY REGARDING MARKETING AND SALES OF CALMARK NEO PLATFORM IN FINLAND, ESTONIA, LATVIA AND LITHUANIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)