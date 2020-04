April 21 (Reuters) - Calmark Sweden AB:

* CALMARK’S FIRST PRODUCT, NEO-BILIRUBIN, OBTAINS CE MARK

* CALMARK SWEDEN AB - CALMARK’S FIRST PRODUCT, NEO-BILIRUBIN, OBTAINS CE MARK

* CALMARK SWEDEN AB - PRODUCT CAN NOW BE SOLD TO AND USED IN HEALTHCARE WITHIN EUROPEAN UNION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)