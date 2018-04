April 13 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System:

* SAYS NAMES ELISABETH BOURQUI CHIEF OPERATING INVESTMENT OFFICER

* SAYS BOURQUI REPLACES WYLIE TOLLETTE, WHO LEFT CALPERS IN DECEMBER 2017

* CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP Source text (bit.ly/2vb97a2)