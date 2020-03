March 15 (Reuters) -

* CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM SAYS TO CLOSE SACRAMENTO HEADQUARTERS FOR ONE DAY TO CLEAN AND DISINFECT OFFICES

* CALPERS SAYS TO CLOSE ITS SACRAMENTO HEADQUARTERSON MONDAY DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* CALPERS SAYS AN EMPLOYEE SHOWED SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS

* CALPERS SAYS EMPLOYEE TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND HAS BEEN SELF-ISOLATING, WAITING ON THE RESULTS Source text : bit.ly/2w0cT7u