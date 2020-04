April 29 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* CALPERS URGES ABEONA THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING MAJORITY VOTE FOR DIRECTOR ELECTIONS - SEC FILING

* CALPERS SAYS IT OWNED ABOUT 39,800 SHARES OF ABEONA THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 27