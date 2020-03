BRIEF-Caltex Australia Posts Feb CRM US$4.14/BBL

March 12 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd:

* FEB CRM US$4.14/BBL VERSUS US$7.34/BBL

* MONITORING IMPACTS FROM MARKET RESPONSES TO COVID-19 ON REGIONAL REFINING MARGINS, CRUDE AND PRODUCT DEMAND

* FEB CRM SALES FROM PRODUCTION 505ML VERSUS 549ML

* NOT YET ABLE TO SEE ANY CLEAR IMPACTS ON DEMAND IN AUSTRALIAN GASOLINE AND DIESEL MARKETS RELATED TO COVID-19

* IN SHORT TERM, REGIONAL REFINER MARGINS ARE AT RISK OF CONTINUING TO BE IMPACTED BY LOWER GLOBAL DEMAND FOR HYDROCARBONS

* GUIDANCE FOR LYTTON CRM SALES FROM PRODUCTION IN 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 6.0BL