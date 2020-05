May 7 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd:

* CONVENIENCE RETAIL FUEL VOLUMES DOWN 16% YTD THROUGH APRIL

* WELL-POSITIONED TO DELIVER POTENTIAL $195M EARNINGS UPLIFT BY 2024

* IMPLEMENTED 20% REDUCTION IN BOARD & EXECUTIVE TEAM REMUNERATION AND 10% REDUCTION FOR SENIOR LEADERS, FOR 3 MNTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: