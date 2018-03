BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners Expects Revisions To Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

March 19 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. EXPECTS REVISIONS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS - PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QUARTER WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS - SEES DECREASE IN REPORTED NET INCOME, ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 WITH COMMENSURATE DECREASE IN THOSE FOR FY 2017

* CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS - IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT